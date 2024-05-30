GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Nepal says Lamichhane denied visa for T20 World Cup

Updated - May 30, 2024 09:43 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 09:42 pm IST - Kathmandu

AFP
Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane. File

Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Nepal said Thursday the U.S. embassy had denied controversial star Sandeep Lamichhane a visa and there was a "slim or no chance" he would play in the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup begins on Saturday, co-hosted by the United States and West Indies, with Nepal's first game on June 4 in Dallas.

Nepal wanted to select spin bowler Lamichhane, who had his eight-year sentence for rape quashed on appeal this month.

The former captain said last week his US visa had been denied, calling the decision "unfortunate".

ICC Twenty20 World Cup a boost to sport’s American Dream

Chhumbi Lama, central committee member of the Cricket Association of Nepal, said their subsequent bid to push for a US visa had failed.

"There is a slim — or no chance — for him to be involved in the World Cup," Lama told AFP.

"The Cricket Association of Nepal had lobbied to the US embassy through different Nepal government agencies, but the visa was denied."

Lamichhane, 23, was once the poster boy for cricket in Nepal, but was not included in the original squad because of the conviction for raping a young woman in a Kathmandu hotel in 2022.

The International Cricket Council said that all T20 World Cup squads had been named by the May 25 deadline.

Any alteration to Nepal's squad would now require approval from the ICC's event technical committee.

Related Topics

cricket / Twenty20 World Cup

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.