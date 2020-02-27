Cricket

Still a ‘world class’ attack: McGrath

It hasn’t been a memorable outing for India in the Test series against New Zealand. Even as Ishant Sharma returned to action with a five-wicket haul, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah claimed one wicket apiece as New Zealand drubbed India by 10 wickets.

However, McGrath isn’t in a mood to think too much about the defeat. For the 50-year-old, the Indian fast bowling unit still remains a ‘world class’ attack.

“I still have total faith in the Indian (bowling) line-up. They had a few injuries of late. Ishant is coming back and he did get five wickets.

“Bumrah had a couple of injuries and he is coming back.

“ So, I think the Indian bowling attack is world class and there is no doubt about that,” McGrath said.

