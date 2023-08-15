HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket

Hasaranga made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion in 2020, and played three more Tests thereafter

August 15, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Colombo

PTI
Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga on August 15 announced his retirement from Test cricket as he seeks to prolong his career in limited-over format of the game.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said it has accepted the decision of the 26-year-old Hasaranga.

“We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball programme going forward,” said SLC CEO Ashley De Silva.

Hasaranga made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion in 2020, and played three more Tests thereafter.

From four Tests, he took four wickets with his leg-spin. His last Test was against Bangladesh in Pallekele in 2021.

However, Hasaranga continues to be a prominent figure for Sri Lanka in white ball formats as the spin spearhead and a handy lower-order batsman.

From 48 ODIs, Hasaranga grabbed 67 wickets and made 832 runs with four fifties.

Hasaranga has 91 wickets from 58 T20Is and amassed 533 runs with a fifty.

The Lankan is also a much sought-after player in various T20 leagues across the world.

Apart from plying his trade with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Hasaranga has also played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (CPL), Quetta Gladiators (PSL), Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings (LPL), Desert Vipers (IL T20) and Washington Freedom (MLC).

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.