Shane Warne | A life in pictures
The Australian spin legend died of a suspected heart attack aged 52
Australia’s legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne passed away in the early hours of March 4 in Koh Samui, Thailand. He was 52.
Warne’s international career spanned 15 years and saw him take 708 Test wickets with his leg-spin — No. 2 in the list of Test wicket-takers. Since making his debut in 1992, he played 145 Tests for Australia. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.
Warne brought a special fast bowler’s aggression into spin bowling, and was long credited with reviving the art of leg-spin bowling in the 1990s after a decade dominated by pace.
Controversies, both on and off the field threatened to derail his career on many occasions, but Warne still finished his career as among the game’s greats.
