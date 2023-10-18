Shane Bond parts ways with Mumbai Indians

October 18, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - Mumbai

Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond has ended his nine-year association as Mumbai Indians bowling coach, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced on October 18.

Bond, who has been associated with MI since 2015, won four IPL trophies as the bowling coach of the team.

Bond made the decision to part ways with MI after the five-time IPL champions appointed Lasith Malinga as their bowling coach for season 2024.

Malinga, who retired in 2021 and had played for MI, worked with the Rajasthan Royals until this year.

The 48-year-old Kiwi also quit as MI Emirates head coach. He was at the helm of affairs of MI Emirates team in the inaugural season of ILT20 this year.

"I would like to thank the Ambani family for the opportunity to be part of MI One Family for the last nine seasons. It has been an incredible experience with so many great memories on and off the field," Bond said in a statement issued by the franchise.

"I have been lucky enough to work with and have strong relationships with so many great people, both players and staff. I will miss them all and wish them all the best for the future. Finally thanks to the MI Paltan for their support as well." Bond was part of MI's IPL triumphs in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 and played a key role in grooming young bowlers at MI.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has credited Bond for shaping his skills in the early stages of his career.