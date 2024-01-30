Shamar Joseph may be ‘saviour in purest form of cricket’, says Steve Waugh

January 30, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - Brisbane

Legendary Steve Waugh heaped rich praise on young sensation Shamar Joseph who bowled the West Indies to their first Test win in Australia in 27 years, calling him a ‘saviour in the purest form of the game’.

The 24-year-old Joseph, who made his debut in the first Test of the two-match series, ran through Australia with a spell of 11.5-0-68-7 to power Windies to a thrilling eight-run win at the Gabba, Brisbane, a traditional fortress of the hosts.

The effort was even more special because Joseph, who not long ago worked as a security guard, braved a toe injury to deliver a win for the ages for his team.

“There is nothing like Test cricket and this man may be the saviour in the purest form of the game, (sic)” Waugh wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture of Joseph.

“Cinderella stories are rare in sport but this was truly epic from a young man who has single-handedly reignited the passion of cricket followers in the Caribbean and all over the world,” added one of Australia’s most successful captains.

In fact, while he was cleared of having not suffered a fracture to his toe after copping a blow from a Mitchell Starc, Joseph had to take the field on the final day of the Test wearing teammate Zachary McCaskie's jersey after covering his name with a tape.

Unclear of his participation, Joseph had not carried his whites to the ground.

Meanwhile, former West Indies bowler and renowned commentator Ian Bishop termed the victory as the ‘most remarkable Test win’ yet.

“What a remarkable moment for Shamar Joseph and West Indies cricket. The most remarkable Test win that I can put my mind on, given the context, (sic)” he wrote on X.