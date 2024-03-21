GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ruturaj Gaikwad takes over Chennai Super Kings captaincy from Dhoni

Gaikwad, who joined CSK in 2019, takes over from M.S. Dhoni, who has mostly led the team since the start of the IPL in 2008

March 21, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, who takes over as captain of the side

File picture of Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, who takes over as captain of the side | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Chennai Super Kings has named Ruturaj Gaikwad as the new captain of the franchise ahead of the start of the 2024 IPL season.

He takes over from M.S. Dhoni, who has captained the team since the start of the IPL in 2008, save for a brief period when Ravindra Jadeja was made captain.

Also read | The lure of lucre: On the 17th edition of the IPL and beyond

A brief statement by the team confirmed the shift in captaincy, stating that 27-year-old Gaikwad has been an integral part of the team since 2019, playing 52 matches.

Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni’s final one as a player. In the 2023 season, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings.

CSK began their pre-season training camp on March 2 with the first batch of CSK players landing a day before.

Run machine

Gaikwad made his IPL debut in 2020, playing six games. In 2021, he scored a whopping 635 runs for the team. He secured his place as an opener and has amassed 1,797 at an average of 39.07.

Ahead of the 2022 IPL, CSK retained him for ₹6 crore. Gaikwad also has 17 T20I appearances for the Indian national team and has played in four ODIs.

Related Topics

IPL / cricket / Indian Premier League

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.