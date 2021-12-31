Rupa resigns as TNCA president

To focus on her business and personal commitments

Rupa Gurunath, president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, announced her resignation from the post on Thursday to focus on her business and personal commitments. She was the first woman to serve as the President of a State cricket association.

Rupa, who is the daughter of former TNCA, BCCI and ICC president N. Srinivasan, took charge in September 2019.

In a media statement, Rupa said, “It has been my pleasure and a true honour to have served as President of one of the most prestigious Cricket Associations of the country. I take this opportunity to thank all the Apex Council Members, Players, Staff, Members of TNCA from City and Districts, friends and family for their support during my tenure.”