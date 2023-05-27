HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probably my best IPL innings: Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill feels the technical changes he has made in his batting has paid rich dividends

May 27, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Gujarat Titans’s Shubman Gill celebrates his team’s win in the IPL 2023 cricket playoff match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on May 26, 2023.

Gujarat Titans’s Shubman Gill celebrates his team’s win in the IPL 2023 cricket playoff match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on May 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill on May 26 rated his third century of the season as "probably" the best of his IPL career.

Gill extended his purple patch with a 60-ball 129 as Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to enter their second straight IPL final.

"I think this was probably my best innings so far in the IPL," said Gill at the post match presentation.

The stylish opener feels the technical changes he has made in his batting has paid rich dividends.

"From the last West Indies tour, I think I have shifted a gear, I got injured before the last IPL but I have been working on my game. I have worked on a few areas and made technical changes ahead of the NZ series after the T20 World Cup," he said.

Asked how he deals with the expectations, Gill said: "Expectations are something that follow you outside the ropes, but once you step on the field it is all about trying how to contribute for the team."

Gill said starting well is the key for him to score big.

"For me, it is playing ball to ball, over to over. The over where I hit three sixes gave me the momentum to go big. That's when I realised it could be my day.

"It was a good wicket to bat on as well. Not a conscious decision, you keep inventing as a batter but for me the belief is more important. I am coming off a good international season as well. Had a good season last time as well. When I start well, I feel confident I can score well," he added.

Related Topics

cricket / sport / IPL / Indian Premier League

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.