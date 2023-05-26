HamberMenu
IPL 2023, Qualifier 2 | Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans

GT brought in Josh Little and Sai Sudarshan in place of Dasun Shanaka and Darshan Nalkande.

May 26, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
GT Captain Hardik Pandya with MI Captain Rohit Sharma during toss at the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26, 2023.

GT Captain Hardik Pandya with MI Captain Rohit Sharma during toss at the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Mumbai Indians opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

The Titans brought in Josh Little and Sai Sudarshan in place of Dasun Shanaka and Darshan Nalkande.

Mumbai replaced Hrithik Shokeen with Kumar Kartikeya.

Earlier, the toss of Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians was delayed due to rain.

“Toss delayed due to rain. 7:20 PM IST umpires will inspect the ground,” read an update from IPL.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.

IPL / Indian Premier League / cricket / sport

