Phillips fires New Zealand to ODI series win over Pakistan

Phillips scored an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes, as New Zealand chased down a target of 281 within 11 balls remaining

January 13, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST

Reuters
New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips, center front, plays a shot as Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman watch during the 3rd one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips, center front, plays a shot as Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman watch during the 3rd one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi. | Photo Credit: AP

Glenn Phillips smashed a quickfire half-century to guide New Zealand to a two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third one-day international in Karachi on Friday and clinch the series 2-1.

Phillips scored an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes, as New Zealand chased down a target of 281 within 11 balls remaining. Opener Devon Conway (52) and captain Kane Williamson (53) also made telling contributions.

Pakistan opted to bat and scored 280-9, opener Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with 101 and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan making 77.

Tim Southee took 3-56 and Lockie Ferguson bagged 2-63 while Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi took one wicket each.

New Zealand won the second ODI by 79 runs after Pakistan began the series with a six-wicket victory.

