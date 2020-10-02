NCA holds seminars for women coaches

Twenty-Four BCCI Level 2 certified coaches and former India cricketers with BCCI level 1 certifications participated.

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) recently concluded a seven-week series of CPD (Continuous Professional Development) seminars for women coaches across the country.

It was conducted by the Coach Education department of the NCA, led by Sujith Somasundar and supported by Atul Gaikwad, Apurva Desai and Rajib Dutta.

Twenty-Four BCCI Level 2 certified coaches and former India cricketers with BCCI level 1 certifications participated.

Topics included skill acquisition, modern coaching concepts, the art and science of fast bowling, etc.

“Women’s cricket has been growing at a very fast pace. I believe the last seven weeks have been used well by our education department to connect with some of the women,” a press release quoted Rahul Dravid, Head of Cricket, NCA, as saying.

“India is seeing a great deal of young talent coming up from all parts of the country. NCA’s efforts to hone and nurture the skills of women coaches is appreciated. I would like to thank the team at the NCA led by Rahul for taking this initiative,” said Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President.