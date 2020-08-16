MSD retirement | I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion, says Sakshi

Called ‘Captain Cool’ for his calm demeanour and exceptional leadership qualities, Dhoni has etched his name as one of world cricket’s great.

For someone who has the reputation of keeping his emotions in check, Mahendra Singh Dhoni must have held his tears back when he decided to quit international cricket, felt his wife Sakshi while lauding the legend’s phenomenal accomplishments.

Sakshi, in a social media post which she shared both on Instagram and Twitter along with a picture of the former India skipper, congratulated Dhoni on his career.

Also read: The life and times of Mahendra Singh Dhoni

“You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are!” wrote Sakshi.

“I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead!,” she posted.

Called ‘Captain Cool’ for his calm demeanour and exceptional leadership qualities, Dhoni has etched his name as one of world cricket’s great.

Sakshi ended her post with American poet Maya Angelou’s quote, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”