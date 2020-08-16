The life and times of Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a man of few words but massive sixes, announced his retirement from international cricket in his inimitable, understated style.
“Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 19.29 hrs consider me as Retired.”
This was the statement on August 15 evening on his official Instagram handle — mahi7781 — from the former India captain, who led India to the 2011 World Cup title.
