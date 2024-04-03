GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mayank Yadav says goal is to play for India after LSG beats RCB

Mayank Yadav had missed the last season due to injury and he fully knows the importance to fitness

April 03, 2024 08:59 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Lucknow Super Giants’s Mayank Yadav appeals unsuccessfully during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on April 2, 2024.

Lucknow Super Giants's Mayank Yadav appeals unsuccessfully during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on April 2, 2024.

LSG’s Mayank Yadav during the IPL 2024 match between RCB and LSG, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on April 2, 2024.

Fast bowling sensation Mayank Yadav came up with his second consecutive match-winning spell on April 2 and he is hoping that his stellar start to the IPL leads to an India cap.

With back-to-back player of the match performances in his debut season, the 21-year-old has emerged as the find of season. However, IPL is only a means to an end for Mayank.

"Feel really good, two Player of the Match awards in two matches. I am happier that we won both the matches. My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start. I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most,” said Mayank after LSG’s win over RCB in Bengaluru.

His three wickets included Green, Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar. Mayank had missed the last season due to injury and he fully knows the importance to fitness.

“There are a lot of factors to bowl quick — diet, sleep, training. I am focusing a lot on my diet and recovery — ice bath,” he said.

LSG skipper KL Rahul could not be more pleased for a cricketer who has shown great temperament to complement his thunderous pace.

After rattling Punjab Kings batters with pace on his IPL debut, the 21-year-old meted out similar treatment to RCB batters to end with a second straight three-wicket haul.

Rahul is having a hard time keeping to Mayank but he is not complaining.

“One ball hit me really hard, so happy to see Mayank bowl the way he's been bowling. He's waited patiently for a year, he's working really hard, he's really professional, has a great temperament,” said Rahul at the post-match presentation. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis also gave due credit to Mayank.

“It is the new action you haven't faced before, and if they have pace then you need time to get used to it. But his ability to control length and have accuracy is impressive.

"You need two guys to bat through and get a partnership which we were not able to do. We need the strong characters in the dressing room to put their hand up,” said du Plessis after RCB’s third loss in four games.

