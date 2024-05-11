GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Legendary English pacer James Anderson to retire after home summer

The 41-year-old became the first fast bowler ever to take 700 wickets in Test cricket during England’s tour of India earlier in 2024

Published - May 11, 2024 10:26 am IST - London

PTI
File picture of England fast bowler James Anderson, who announced his retirement from Test cricket

File picture of England fast bowler James Anderson, who announced his retirement from Test cricket | Photo Credit: PTI

Legendary James Anderson is set for his final appearance in Test cricket as the upcoming home season for England will be the last for cricket’s most successful fast bowler, a report in U.K. media said.

Having become the first fast bowler ever to take 700 wickets in Test cricket during England’s tour of India earlier this year, legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne’s tally of 708 wickets in the format could be on Anderson’s target as he takes the field for one final run with the England team.

ALSO READ | Anderson’s success, and how the physics of swing bowling played to it

According to The Guardian, Anderson has been told by England’s Test team coach Brendon McCullum that they are looking at the future, with an eye on the Ashes 2025-26 in Australia, which means that end of the road is near for the 41-year-old.

England are set to play Tests against West Indies and Sri Lanka at home this year and one of those fixtures is at Old Trafford — Anderson’s home ground — and that game could be the last for the right-arm bowler.

The report said that McCullum flew especially from New Zealand to the U.K. to inform Anderson about his future over a round of golf.

Anderson, who has played 187 Tests for England in a storied career which began in May 2003 along with 194 ODIs and 19 T20Is, sits third in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers in Test cricket with 700 wickets, behind Warne (708) and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

