GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ind vs Eng | At 41, Anderson becomes first pacer to take 700 Test wickets

James Anderson reached the milestone in his 187th Test by removing India's Kuldeep Yadav

March 09, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - Dharamsala

PTI
England bowler James Anderson after completing 700 wickets on the third day of the final test match at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala on March 9, 2024.

England bowler James Anderson after completing 700 wickets on the third day of the final test match at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala on March 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

England veteran James Anderson added another glorious chapter to his remarkable tale of longevity when he became the first pacer and third bowler to take 700 Test wickets in the Dharamsala Test against India on Saturday.

Stokes looks to make good use of Anderson’s experience

Anderson reached the milestone in his 187th Test by removing India's Kuldeep Yadav caught behind on day three of the fifth Test. He lured the Indian tail-ender into a drive and induced the outside edge.

The 41-year-old was on 699 scalps overnight after dismissing Shubman Gill with a beauty on day one.

The only other pacer to have taken 600 Test wickets or more is his former teammate Stuart Broad, who retired last year with 604 in the bag.

Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralidaran has 800 scalps to his game, the most in Tests, followed by the late Shane Warne (708). India spin great Anil Kumble is fourth in the all time list with 619 wickets in 132 Tests.

Shubman Gill completes 4,000 international runs during Dharamsala Test

India could only add four runs to their overnight tally to end up at 477, gaining a 259-run first innings lead.

Anderson remains at the top of his game, both physically and skill-wise having made his international debut back in 2002.

England skipper Ben Stokes had spoken highly of illustrious teammate ahead of England's final Test on the long tour of India.

"Jimmy coming up to 700 wickets, it's phenomenal to think about, especially as a seam bowler. Amazing career to date, and I can’t see him stopping. I have played with Jimmy for a long time and I’ve never seen him as physically fit as he does right now.

"Being 41, showing that hunger and desire to get better every single day is testament to his attitude and commitment to the game," said Stokes.

Besides close to 200 Tests, Anderson has played 194 ODIs and 19 T20s. He is 13 short of completing 1000 wickets in international cricket.

Related Topics

Test cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.