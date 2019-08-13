Jhye Richardson working his way back to fitness

In two one-day series against India earlier this year — in Australia and here — 22-year-old Jhye Richardson was one of the most impressive Australian pacers before he injured his shoulder in UAE in an ODI against Pakistan. Despite being initially named in the World Cup squad, he couldn’t recover in time for cricket’s showpiece event.

Currently part of the Australian Cricket Academy team at the MRF pace foundation here, Richardson is slowly working his way back towards full recovery and has put behind the disappointment of missing both the WC and the Ashes.

Speaking about his recovery process on Tuesday, Richardson said, “It has been quite slow. But in terms of actual injury, it has been five months post-injury. For something as traumatic as shoulder dislocation, it is going really well and I haven’t had too many setbacks. Obviously, I didn’t make the WC and Ashes but in the grand scheme of things, I am doing ok.”

On how he has dealt with the twin disappointments, “I think it’s just about setting goals. I first set the goal of the World Cup. Obviously didn’t make it. I kind of understood in the lead up to it that I wasn’t going to make it. So it wasn’t so bad when I found out I wasn’t going,” Richardson said.

“The goal now is to play well in domestic cricket. If you perform well in domestic cricket, then hopefully you play again for Australia this summer,” he added.

Task on hand

When he recovers, he will have a task on his hand considering Australia’s bench strength in the pace department with even Mitchell Starc missing out in the first Ashes Test. Richardson feels while it may be tricky for the players, it was a good headache for selectors.

“In recent years, Australia has had a few injuries that have probably depleted our fast bowling stocks a little bit.

“But now, especially going into a big series like the Ashes, having everyone available is perfect because if someone gets injured or someone is not performing then the next person is ready to go.”