Is an ODI score of 500 possible?

When Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan & Co. hammered the Australian bowling attack at Trent Bridge last month, scaling a new ODI peak of 481 runs in 50 overs, it seemed like this was ‘a short time coming’.

After all, it was largely the same batting line-up, barring Bairstow, that had battered Pakistan at the same venue in 2016 to clock 444 in 50 overs.

Do these records, two years apart, suggest that 500 is imminent? The short answer is yes, it certainly is. After all, against Australia, England had scored 450 for three in 46 overs (run-rate: 9.78) and was on course to touch the 10-per-over mark by the 50th over. But it decelerated from that position, scoring only 31 in four overs, losing both Hales and Morgan in the 48th over.

What explains this sense of inevitability about 500?

Graph 1, which plots the all-time ODI record score and how long it stood before being broken, is illuminating.

Graph 1: A moving ceiling

The graph shows the evolution of ODI totals. Each red dot denotes the score in an innings. The darker the shade of red, the higher the score. The blue line traces the ODI record score. Australia's 191, chasing England's 190 in the first-ever ODI in 1971, was the first. England's 481 is the current record.

The early peaks were scaled relatively swiftly. But once the record touched the 360-mark in 1987, it took longer and longer to overhaul. In these higher reaches, there have been two exceptional periods: the year 2006, when 434, 438 and 443 were set, and 2016-18 when England made 444 and 481. Indeed, between 2015 and 2018, the frequency of red dots just below the blue line shows how often the record has been threatened. Rule-changes and the proliferaton of Twenty20 cricket have played a part in the recent run-rush.

It took nearly a decade each for 360, 398, and 443 to fall. (2006 was a freak year, with Australia and South Africa setting marks of 434 and 438 in the same match in March before Sri Lanka made 443 against a weak Netherlands team in July). On the other hand, England, which took a decade to better 443, needed just two years to do it again.

The calendar heat-map (Graph 2) illustrates that in the latest period from 2015 to 2018, the incidence of run-rates higher than 5.5 per over (in innings that lasted at least 40 overs) is higher than previous periods.

Graph 2: A pattern emerges

The heat map plots run-rate ranges across time spans. The number inside each cell is the % of innings in the run-rate range for that span. For example, between 1971 and 1978, 43.2% of all innings progressed at a run-rate of 4 per over or lower. The darker the shade of blue, the higher the proportion of scores in that range.

Run-rates of 4 per over and lower are seldom seen these days. In contrast, this was the most common rate-range in the first 24 years of ODI cricket. The frequency of high run-rates (>6 per over) has increased since 2007, with the most dramatic spikes occurring in the 2015-18 period. The only score in this run-rate range came this year, England's record total at Trent Bridge

It is clear that due to a combination of rule changes, greater exposure to Twenty20 cricket and other factors, batsmen are scoring more freely than ever before.

As Table 1 shows, eight of the 19 totals over 400 have been made since 2015. Additionally, scores made at a run-rate of 8.5 and higher (at least 40 overs) have increased in this period as well: just ten innings in the 48-year history of ODI cricket have witnessed this rate (seven if you discount Zimbabwe and the Netherlands as opposition), and five have occurred in the last three and a half years. The year 2015 seems to be an inflection point of sorts.

Table 1: The age of the blockbuster