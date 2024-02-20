GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL is set to begin on March 22: Arun Dhumal

The first 15 days of tournament’s schedule will be announced first and the roster for the remaining games will be decided after the dates for the Lok Sabha elections are announcement

February 20, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The IPL trophy is on display. File

The IPL trophy is on display. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 22 and will be held in India despite the coinciding general elections, league chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on February 20.

The elections are expected to be held in April and May and that is the main reason why the schedule for the IPL's 17th edition has not been unveiled yet.

Speaking to PTI, Dhumal said that only the schedule of the first 15 days will be announced at first and the roster for the remaining games will be decided after the announcement of the general election dates. The dates of the Lok Sabha polls are expected to be announced early next month.

"We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India," he said.

Only in 2009, the IPL, in its entirety, was held overseas (South Africa) while the 2014 edition was partially held in the UAE due to the general elections.

However, in 2019, the tournament was held in India despite the elections.

Considering the T20 World Cup begins within days of the cash-rich league's conclusion, the final is likely to be held on May 26.

India will play their opening World Cup fixture against Ireland in New York on June 5 while the ICC showpiece begins with the USA and Canada clash on June 1.

As is the norm, the IPL opener will be played between the last year's finalists, the winners Chennai Super Kings in this case and runners-up Gujarat Titans.

The players' auction for the 2024 season was held in December last year and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of the league after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore.

