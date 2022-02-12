IPL auction 2022 | Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses due to low blood pressure

He was immediately stretchered off for medical attention

IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed midway through the opening day’s proceedings of the auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. He is understood to be stable and is likely to resume duty on Sunday.

The auction was suspended for 90 minutes before sports presenter Charu Sharma stepped in to conduct the rest of the auction.

“Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon,” read an IPL statement, released on Saturday afternoon.

“The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident and he is stable.”

By evening, Edmeades was understood to have recovered from the dizziness and is likely to resume the charge on Sunday.

When Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore were locked in a fierce bidding war towards the end of the opening session of the auction, Edmeades collapsed from the dais. It resulted in him being rushed to a medical facility and the auction being suspended for 90 minutes.