IPL Auction 2022 updates| Hard day for spinners, but Mega Auction springs a lot of surprises for uncapped players

A total of 590 players are up for new contracts in the IPL auction, with franchises entitled to spend upto ₹561.50 crore

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the IPL Auction 2022 in Bengaluru. With their eyes set on future investments and buying long term leaders, the franchises will be looking to mix up some big names and a lot more emerging ones.

Among the 10 marquee players, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins could go for megabucks. They are proven performers, who double their value as potential captains. They will pique the interest of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) — franchises in search of a concrete leadership group.

9:39 p.m.

Auction ends for tonight, will resume on February 13, at 12 noon.

9:38 p.m.

Sandeep Lamichhane is the last player today- with a base price of Rs. 40 lakh. He goes unsold .

R. Sai Kishore is next with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Delhi and Chennai battle it outto bag the spinner, pushing the bid beyond Rs. 1.6cr. And now Punjab joins. In a dramatic bidding, Gujarat bids for the spinner for Rs. 3cr. Sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 3cr.

9:27 p.m.

Jagadeesha Suchith - base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Hyderabad makes a last second bid. Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 20 lakh.

Shreyas Gopal is next, with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Rajasthan, with an intent to retain the leg-spinner, makes the opening bid. Hyderabad also bids for the leggie. Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 75 lakh.

Next up is K.C. Cariappa , with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Mumbai makes a bid for the base price. Kolkata also wants Cariappa, so they make a bid for Rs. 25 lakh. Mumbai drops out but Rajasthan makes a bid for the spinner. Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs.30 lakh.

9:20 p.m.

Last set of the evening is uncapped spinners

M. Siddharth - base price of Rs. 20 lakh. He goes unsold .

Murugan Ashwin , with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Mumbai makes the opening bid. Kolkata joins the bidding. Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 1.6cr.

Noor Ahmad - base price of Rs. 30 lakh. Gujarat makes the opening bid. Sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 30 lakh.

9:14 p.m.

Ankit Singh Rajpoot - base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Lucknow makes the opening bid. Rajasthan Royals bid for Rs. 25 lakh. Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 50 lakh.

Tushar Deshpande - base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Chennai bids for the base price. Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 20 lakh.

Ishan Porel -base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Delhi shows last second interest with a bid of the base price. And Punjab bids. Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 25 lakh.

9:10 p.m.

Avesh Khan - with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Chennai opens the bid. Lucknow joins the bidding and a battle for the young fast-bowler ensues, pushing the bid beyond Rs. 3cr in no time. Mumbai joins the bidding war. Lucknow refuses to budge and the bid moves beyond Rs. 6cr. Delhi’s interest is ignited now. The bid is at Rs. 9cr. And now Hyderabad joins the party, making life difficult for Lucknow who are running a bit low on cash. Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 10cr.

Next up is K.M. Asif , with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 20 lakh.

9:01 p.m.

Next set is uncapped fast bowlers

Akash Deep - with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Bangalore bids for the base price. Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 20 lakh.

Next pacer is Kartik Tyagi , with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Delhi bids for Rs. 20 lakh. Now, CSK joins the bandwagon. A bidding war between the two, pushes the bid beyond Rs. 1cr. Now Hyderabad joins the war and suddenly the bid has moved beyond Rs. 3cr. Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 4cr.

Basil Thampi - with a base price of Rs. 30 lakh. Mumbai bids for the erstwhile Hyderabad pacer. Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 30 lakh.

8:53 p.m.

Jitesh Sharma - base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Punjab bids for the base price. Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 20 lakh.

8:50 p.m.

Sheldon Jackson - base price of Rs. 30 lakh. Kolkata shows interest and bids for the base price. Lucknow joins the bid. Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 60 lakh.

Next up is N. Jagadeesan, with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. He goes unsold.

Prabhsimran Singh is next to go under the hammer, with a base price of Rs. 2o lakh. Punjab opens the bid. Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 60 lakh.

8:42

Next set is Uncapped wicket-keepers

Anuj Rawat, with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 3.4cr.

Vishnu Solanki, with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh, goes unsold.

Vishnu Vinod , with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh, goes unsold .

Mohammed Azharuddin goes unsold .

The first uncapped wicket-keeper to go under the hammer is K.S. Bharat , with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Delhi starts the bid. Chennai joins and raises the bid. Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2cr.

8:21 p.m.

Shahbaz Ahamad- with a base price of Rs. 30 lakh. Bangalore and Kolkata engage in a battle for the youngster. Hyderabad cuts in at the last moment, snatching away the player from Bangalore. But RCB wins the bid after a slight delay brought in by SRH. Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2.4cr.

Harpreet Brar - with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Bangalore shows early interest in the bowler. Punjab joins in the bidding. With a solid purse in their kitty with Rs. 33cr remaining, Punjab battles for Brar with Bangalore. And now Gujarat joins the bidding war pushing the bid beyond Rs. 3cr. Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 3.8cr.

Next is Kamlesh Nagarkoti - with a base price of Rs. 40 lakh. Kolkata opens the bid to retain their player but Delhi fights to bring the youngster into the Delhi fold. Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 1.1cr.

8:08 p.m.

Rahul Tewatia - with a base price of Rs. 40 lakh. Another battle ensues in the hall to bag the left-handed batter. Gujarat and CSK go head-to-head, pushing the bid beyond Rs. 9cr. Sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs,. 9cr.

7:58 p.m.

Next up is Shivam Mavi , with a base price for Rs. 40 lakh. Kolkata pushes against Punjab to retain their wicket-taking bowling all-rounder. But with the entry of Gujarat, Kolkata faces a more stiff competition but they remain adamant on Mavi, with the bid crossing Rs. 4cr. And now Lucknow wants to test Kolkata’s determination, with the bid moving beyond Rs. 6 cr. Lucnow makes a bid for Rs. 7cr. Kolkata comes back with a higher bid of Rs. 7.25cr. Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 7.25cr.

7:51 p.m.

Shahrukh Khan - with a base price of Rs. 40 lakh, generates early interest from CSK. Kolkata joins the bidding. Desperate to bag an uncapped all-rounder, Punjab joins the bidding war and pushes the bid beyond Rs. 4cr. And now the bidding has moved beyond Rs. 6cr. Chennai is adamant to bag Shahrukh. In a dramatic turn of events, the bid figures move beyond Rs. 8cr. And now, it crosses Rs. 9cr. Things have gotten pretty intense in the auction hall. And all the eyes are on Shahrukh Khan now. Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 9cr. What a night for Shahrukh!

7:41 p.m.

Sarfaraz Khan- with a base price for Rs. 20 lakh. Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 20 lakh.

Abhishek Sharma - with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. After a long battle between Punjab and Hyderabad for the all-rounder, Gujarat Titans jump in the last moment and push the bid for the uncapped batter beyond Rs. 6cr. Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 6.5cr.

7:31 p.m.

Next set is uncapped all-rounders

Riyan Parag , with a base of Rs. 30 lakh. Rajasthan opens the bid. Delhi joins in. A high stake bidding-war between Rajasthan and Gujarat. Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 3.8cr.

7:22 p.m.

C. Hari Nishaanth, with a base priceof Rs. 20 lakh, goes unsold.

Rahul Tripathi - base price of Rs. 40 lakh. CSK is eager to bag the right-handed batter. KKR doesn’t want to let go of its flamboyant player. KKR bids for Rs. 1.30cr. CSK fighting for Tripathi as well and in no time, the bid has crossed Rs. 4cr. They both have gone hammer and tongs to get Tripathi. After a brief deliberation the battle resumes and suddenly the bid has crossed Rs. 6cr. CSK is outbidding KKR pretty fast. Now, Hyderabad has joined the battle and the bid has crossed Rs. 8cr. Sunrisers Hyderabad bid for Rs. 8cr. Chennai has struck back with a last-ditch effort. Hyderabad outbids them again with a bid of Rs. 8.5cr. Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 8.5cr.

7:15 p.m.

Anmolpreet Singh- base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Goes unsold .

Ashwin Hebbar - base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 20 lakh.

Dewald Brevis - base price of Rs. 20 lakh. CSK and Punjab show interest in bidding for the uncapped player. Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 3cr.

7:11 p.m.

And we’re back. The next set is Uncapped players

Abhinav Sadarangani is the next to go, with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Delhi and Kolkata show interest in the young uncapped player. A tug-of-war happening between DC and KKR with the bid crossing Rs. 1cr, as Gujarat joins the battle. Sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 2.6cr.

Priyam Garg - base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Opening bid by Hyderabad. Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 20 lakh.

Rajat Patidar , with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh, is the first to go. He goes unsold .

6:39 p.m.

With this ends the Spinners set. A short break!

Next up is Amit Mishra , with a base price of Rs. 1.5cr. Silence in the auction hall. No major interest shown in the experienced leg-spinner. He goes unsold.

6:38 p.m.

Yuzvendra Chahal is next to go under the hammer at a base price of Rs. 2cr. Mumbai Indians open the bid at base price. Delhi shows interest. And pretty soon the bid has crossed Rs. 5cr, with the bid made by Delhi. Mumbai doesn’t want to give up on the wicket-taking leggie. They bid for Rs. 5.25cr. Hyderabad makes a last minute play for the national player, with a bid of Rs. 5.5cr. But Mumbai outbids them with a Rs. 5.75cr bid. Rajasthan jumps in the battle with a bid of Rs. 6cr. Mumbai tries to outbid them but Rajasthan makes their determination for the leg-spinner apparent. Sold to Rajsthan Royals for Rs. 6.5cr.

6:32 p.m.

Rahul Chahar , with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh is up next. Hyderabad and Delhi battle it out for the leg-spinner. The bid has crossed Rs. 1.5 cr, with Delhi and Hyderabad going toe-to-toe to bag the spinner. Hyderabad bows out after Delhi’s bid of Rs. 2cr. Punjab outbids Delhi with a bid of Rs. 2.20cr. Delhi bids for Rs. 2.4cr. Rajasthan has joined the battle. After Punjab’s bid at Rs. 3.4cr, Mumbai outbids with a late entry and a bid of Rs. 3.6cr. Punjab and Mumbai engage in a furious bidding war with the bid reaching Rs 4.8cr., made by Punjab. Rajasthan sends a last minute bid of Rs. 5cr. Punjab outbids again with a bid of Rs. 5.25cr. Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 5.25cr.

Next up is Australian spinner Adam Zampa , with a base price of Rs. 2cr. He goes unsold .

6:20 p.m.

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav goes under the hammer, with a base price of Rs. 1cr. Delhi shows some interest, breaking the streak. Now Punjab also wants Kuldeep Yadav. A battle for the left-arm spinner ensues. Punjab has bid for Rs. 1.5cr. Delhi outbids with Rs. 1.8 cr. Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2cr.

With a poor start for the spinners, next up is Imran Tahir , with a base price of Rs.2cr. And things don’t look well for him either. He goes unsold too.

6:17 p.m.

Next set is Spin bowlers

Next up is Afghan bowler, with a base price of Rs. 2cr., is Mujeeb Zadran . He goes unsold as well.

First spinner to go under the hammer is Adil Rashid, with a base price of Rs. 2cr. He goes unsold .

6:14 p.m.

This ends the Fast bowlers set.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman starts with a base price of Rs. 2cr. Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2cr.

6:10 p.m.

Next up is Indian fast bowler Shardul Thakur , with a base price for Rs. 2cr. Punjab starts the bidding. Gujarat shows interest, bids at Rs. 3.8cr. Delhi outbids Gujarat with a bid of Rs. 4.4cr. Punjab back in the fray, with a bid of Rs. 5 cr. Delhi battling it out with Punjab for the pacer, who has shown real skill with the bat as well. Chennai joins the bidding war. But it is between Delhi and Punjab still. Delhi bids for Rs. 8.25cr. The bid has now crossed Rs. 9cr. Punjab raises the stakes with a bid of Rs. 10cr. Delhi outbids Punjab again with a bid of Rs. 10.25cr. Punjab bids for Rs. 10.5cr in the last moments. Delhi comes back with a higher bid of Rs. 10.75cr. Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 10.75cr.

6:03 p.m.

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar - with a base price of Rs. 2cr. Rajasthan shows interest in buying the out of form bowler. Mumbai decides that their team could use the bowler’s skill. MI bids for Rs. 3cr. Lucknow joins the bidding with Rs. 3.2cr. Hyderabad shows interest in retaining their experienced pacer, bids for Rs. 4.2cr. Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 4.2cr.

5:58 p.m.

Next up is English fast-bowler Mark Wood at a base price of Rs. 2 cr. Having proven his mettle in Test cricket, DC show initial interest in the bowler. Lucknow joins the bidding and the bidding has already crossed Rs. 5cr. A brisk pace being followed by Delhi and Lucknow as they show their determination to bag the fast bowler. Mumbai Indians join the party with a bid of Rs. 6.75cr. Lucknow outbids MI with a bid of Rs. 7cr. Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 7.5cr

5:54 p.m.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is next with a base price of Rs. 2cr. CSK shows interest in retaining their bowler. But their interest is matched by Lucknow and Delhi who engage in a battle. The bid has risen to Rs 6.25cr by Delhi. Mumbai joins the bidding war. MI bids at Rs. 7cr. RCB make a last second move and bid for Rs. 7.25cr. Mumbai ooutbids RCB with Rs. 7.5cr. RCB hits back with a bid of Rs. 7.75cr. Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 7.75cr.

5:48 p.m.

Next up is New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson with a base price of Rs. 2cr. And franchises are quick to start the bidding. Gujarat and Delhi battle it out for the fast-bowler with a knack of picking wicket both at the start and in the death overs. RCB bids at Rs. 6.75cr. Gujarat bids at Rs.7cr. RCB and Gujarat battling it out now. The bid has reached Rs. 8.25cr with the bid from Bangalore. Gujarat hits back with a bid of Rs. 8.50cr. RCB bids for Rs. 8.75cr. Gujarat jumps in with a bid of Rs. 9cr. Lucknow enters late, but with a bid of Rs. 9.75cr. Sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 10cr.

5:42 p.m.

Prasidh Krishna- with a base price of Rs. 1cr. In a dramatic turn of events, Krishna almost went unsold before in the final seconds, Lucknow showed interest. And now the bidding is going higher with a battle between Lucknow and Rajasthan. Gujarat has joined the battle and the bid has reached Rs. 6.25cr by Gujarat. Rajasthan comes back with a bid of Rs. 6.50cr. Lucknow and Rajasthan battle out for the right arm pacer. Rajasthan bids for Rs. 9cr. Lucknow outbids again with Rs. 9.25cr. The bid has reached Rs. 10cr, with Rajasthan bidding for the fast-bowler. Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 10cr. Almost a fairytale, as in the beginning it looked like the lanky pacer might go unsold but what a turnaround!

Umesh Yadav , with a base price of Rs. 2cr goes unsold .

5:31 p.m.

Next up is CSK bowler Deepak Chahar , with a base price of Rs. 2cr. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals seem keen to snatch Chahar away from CSK. Chennai hasn’t put forth their bid yet. Hyderabad bids for Rs. 5.5cr. Delhi outbids at 5.75cr. And Hyderabad comes back. Bid for the right-arm swing bowler has reached Rs. 8cr with Delhi bidding for it. Hyderabad isn’t giving up. The bid has reached Rs. 9.5 crore by Hyderabad. Delhi outbids again but Hyderabad is determined. The bid figure has reached Rs. 11cr with a bid by CSK. Finally, they show interest to retain their star bowler. But Delhi isn’t giving up. They bid for Rs. 12.5cr. CSK goes higher with a bid of Rs. 13cr. Rajasthan joins the war with a bid of Rs. 13.25cr. CSK outbids again with a bid of Rs.13.50cr. Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 14cr.

First to go under the hammer is bowler T. Natarajan, with a base price of Rs.1cr. Hyderabad opens the bid. Gujarat joins with a bid for Rs. 1.5cr. Hyderabad and Gujarat battle it out for the wicket-taking bowler. Hyderabad retains the left-arm pacer. Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 4cr.

5:16 p.m.

And we’re back. The next set is Pacers

5:00 p.m.

We’ll be back after a break.

Nicholas Pooran is next with Rs. 1.5cr base price. Hyderabad opens the bidding. CSK joins the fray. The West Indian batter, even without a permanent place or position in the batting order in his former team, is generating quite some interest among the franchises. The bid has reached Rs. 5.5cr by Kolkata. KKR battles it out with Hyderabad, who looks quite determined to bring the left-handed West Indian in their fold. KKR bids for Rs. 8cr. Hyderabad outbids KKR again. KKR hits back with Rs.8.50cr bid. The gap between the SRH and KKR camps is quite huge. Hyderabad has 59.25cr to spare while KKR sits over only Rs. 20.50cr. But KKR isn’t letting go, raises the bid to Rs. 10.5cr. SRH outbids them again with Rs. 10.75cr bid. Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 10.75cr.

Sam Billings - base price of Rs. 2cr. The flamboyant right-handed batter from England finds no buyers. He goes unsold as well.

Next up is Wriddhiman Saha at a base price of Rs. 1cr. Unsold

4:49 p.m.

Dinesh Karthik begins at Rs. 2cr. KKR doesn’t seem interested. RCB shows interest. And now CSK fights it out with RCB. CSK bids at Rs. 3cr for the classy right-handed batter. RCB outbids CSK at Rs. 3.6cr. After a brief, pause, CSK back in the bidding war. But outplayed by RCB. An interesting back and forth battle as CSK again decides at the last moment to up the bid. Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 5.5cr.

Jonny Bairstow , with a base price of Rs. 1.5cr, is up next. Punjab and Hyderabad battle it out for the explosive right-handed opener from England. Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 6.75cr.

4:32 p.m.

An important bid of the day, next up is Ishan Kishan at a base price of Rs. 2cr. And MI jumps the gun and opens the bid. Punjab joins the battle. Mumbai going head-to-head with Punjab. A rally of bids and suddenly the bid has been raised to Rs. 7cr. Punjab and Mumbai still going at it. MI bids Rs. 7.25cr. Now Punjab camp is deliberating over their spendings left, which is on a fairly brighter side with Rs. 54.50cr.

Gujarat Titans are in the battle with MI, who seem pretty adamant on keeping the young batter in their side. And suddenly, the bid has reached Rs. 10.50cr by Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians come back with Rs. 10.75cr. The bid doesn’t seem to stop as the bid reaches Rs. 12cr by Gujarat. Mumbai outbid Gujarat again with Rs. 12.75cr. Keepin mind, with every increasing bid, the pressure to perform on Ishan is also increasing.

Hyderabad sees the batter’s potential and has joined the battle. Hyderabad moves the bid up to Rs. 14.50cr. But outbid by Mumbai again with Rs. 15cr. Hyderabad strikes back. Mind you, Sunrisers have 11.25cr more than MI in their wallets to spend. Ishan Kishan sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 15.25cr.

4:21 p.m.

Now begins the wicket-keepers’ set

Ambati Rayudu with a base price of Rs. 2cr. CSK show their keenness to bag the star batter. DC battling it out with CSK, raises the bid to Rs. 3.80cr. CSK comes back with Rs. 4cr. SRH springs a surprise, bids at Rs. 4.80cr. CSK, unwilling to let go of Rayudu, comes back with Rs. 5cr. SRH bids at Rs. 5.50cr. CSK have paused from raising the bid. And they come back with Rs. 5.75cr. SRH outbids them again. CSK strikes back with Rs. 6.25cr. SRH remains adamant, comes back with Rs. 6.50cr. CSK outbids again, with Rs. 6.75cr. Sold to CSK for Rs. 6.75cr.

Matthew Wade is the first one to go under the hammer with an opening bid of Rs. 2cr. No interest shown by anyone. Goes unsold.

4:14 p.m.

With it ends the capped all-rounders set. A rather disappointing end to an interesting set.

Former Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi is next with a base price of Rs. 1cr. Not much interest shown by the franchises in bagging the all-rounder. And he goes unsold .

4:11 p.m.

Mitchell Marsh is up next. Starting at the base of Rs. 2cr, Hyderabad and Delhi battle it out to bag the Australian all-rounder, who has a history of recurring injuries. Nonetheless, the bid has already crossed Rs. 5cr. With 59.25cr left in their wallet to spend, Hyderabad goes all out to bag the Australian. Delhi has a slightly lighter budget than Hyderabad, with around Rs. 41.25cr left to spend. DC still goes all out to buy Marsh. And sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 6.50cr.

4:06 p.m.

Krunal Pandya- base price of Rs. 2cr. All eyes on Mumbai Indians if they show any interest in retaining their all-rounder. CSK seems intent on bagging the left-handed all-rounder, bids at Rs. 3.80 cr. Punjab raises the stakes. Bid is up to Rs. 5cr by Punjab. Is Mumbai looking for a late entry to bring back the elder of the Pandya brothers? Nothing yet. Hyderabad jumps in, bids Rs. 5.50cr. Now, Lucknow is fighting it out to bag the all-rounder. The bidding war has reached at the figure of Rs. 6.75cr by Lucknow. Gujarat decides to battle it out with Lucknow, bids for Rs. 7.50cr. Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 8.25cr.

Washington Sundar is next with a base price of Rs. 1.5cr. Gujarat Titans start the bid. Punjab Kings shows interest and raises the bid. Making it a three-way street, Delhi Capitals join the bid. DC raises the bid to Rs. 5.5cr. Gujarat stays firm on bagging Sundar, raises the bid to Rs. 6.75cr. Sunrisers Hyderabad joins the competition for the all-rounder, raises the bid to Rs. 7.75cr. Lucknow outbids Hyderabad with Rs. 8.50cr. Hyderabad pushes back with Rs. 8.75cr. Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 8.75cr.

3:49 p.m.

Bid for Hasranga continues. A quick memory refresh. RCB last bid at 10.75cr and Punjab is up to increase. Wanindu Hasaranga sold to RCB for Rs. 10.75cr.

And we continue with the proceedings after an unfortunate incident.

3:24 p.m.

Charu Sharma to be the auctioneer upon resumption. Hugh Edmeades continues to be under medical supervision: BCCI.

An official update from BCCI said, the IPL Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon.

The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today, it said.

2:26 p.m.

Official broadcaster informs that the auctioneer is fine. Auction to resume at 3:30 p.m.

2:14 p.m.

There is a medical emergency in the auction hall. The auctioneer Hugh Edmeades has collapsed. Auction halted for now

Wanindu Hasaranga , with a base price of Rs. 1 cr., is next. Punjab Super Kings appear keen for the Sri Lankan all-rounder. RCB presents stiff competition to Punjab as the bid has now been raised to Rs. 8.75cr by RCB. Lots of discussion going on in the Punjab camp. The bid has reached Rs. 10cr. by Punjab. RCB outbids again with Rs. 10.25cr. Both the teams seem desperate to grab the young Sri Lankan. And Punjab is in a huddle again.

Deepak Hooda -base price of Rs. 75 lakh. RR starts the bid. RCB bids at Rs. 95 lakhs. Current bid of Rs. 1.50cr by RR. MI joins the bidding with Rs. 1.80 cr. Now CSK comes in and suddenly the bid has raced. CSK with a bid of Rs. 3.40cr. Lucknow is in, with a bid of Rs. 3.60cr. CSK really going for Hooda. A surprising turn of events, as the bid crosses the Rs. 5cr mark. Lucknow bids Rs. 5.75cr. Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 5.75cr.

1:56 p.m.

Harshal Patel , who shone bright in the last season with the most number of wickets is next, with a base price of Rs. 2cr. RCB and CSK fight over the right-handed medium-pace bowler. SRH joins the bidding war. RCB doesn’t want to let go of their precious all-rounder. The bid has raised to Rs. 6.75cr. And SRH bids Rs. 7cr. RCB seems to be worried about their purse. With Rs. 50cr left in their purse, they are pondering over it.Meanwhile, the bid has been raised to Rs. 9.25cr by RCB. SRH tries to outbid RCB with Rs. 9.50cr. RCB gets ahead. SRH is not giving up. It’s a crazy bid run. We have reached Rs. 10.75cr by RCB. Sold to RCB for Rs. 10.75cr.

1:51 p.m.

Shakib Al Hasan with a base price of Rs. 2 cr is next. Goes unsold .

Next up is Jason Holder with a base price of Rs. 1.50. Expectedly, the bids have raced. All franchises are racing to bag the tall West Indian all-rounder who has proved his value in T20s. The bid is at Rs. 5.50cr by Lucknow. RR bid at Rs. 6.50cr. Lucknow matches and outbids Royals with a bid of Rs. 6.75cr. DC competing with Lucknow. The bid has reached Rs. 7.75cr with Lucknow. RR bids Rs. 8cr. Lucknow raises the bid with Rs. 8.25cr. Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 8.75cr.

1:48 p.m.

Next set is All-rounders

Nitish Rana - base price Rs. 1cr. RCB opens the bid at the base price. KKR not showing interest for now. MI goes head-to-head with RCB. And now KKR joins. And suddenly, the bid has raised to Rs. 4.80cr by KKR. CSK joins with Rs. 5cr. Even with only Rs. 28 cr left in the purse, KKR doesn’t seem to be ready to let go of their left handed all-rounder. Lucknow Super Giants join the bidding war. Rs. 8cr bid by KKR. Sold to KKR for Rs. 8cr.

Set 3 begins with Dwayne Bravo with a base price of Rs. 2cr. CSK opens the bidding, continuing the persistent confidence in the West Indian all-rounder. Sunrisers Hyderabad wants in. Bid is at Rs. 3cr by SRH. CSK bids Rs. 3.20cr. DC joins with a bid of Rs. 3.4 cr. CSK raises the bid with Rs. 3.60. DC retaliates with Rs. 3.80cr. CSK at Rs. 4cr. DC going head to head with CSK, bids Rs. 4.20cr. Sold to CSK for Rs. 4.40cr.

1:36 p.m.

This concludes the Set 2.

Steve Smith is next with a base price of Rs. 2cr. Surprising! No bids. He goes unsold .

Suresh Raina for a base price of Rs. 2cr. No interest shown in the left handed batter. Unsold

1:34 p.m.

Next is Devdutt Padikal with a base price of Rs. 2cr. Franchises jump in to bag the Indian left-handed batter who had a dream run in the last couple of IPL seasons. MI, CSk, Rajasthan Royals vying for the lanky opener. The bid is already at Rs. 7.5cr by MI. RR deliberating. And they raise the bid to Rs. 7.75cr. Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 7.75cr.

David Miller goes under the hammer with a base price of Rs. 1cr. No interest shown by any franchise. The explosive left handed batter’s lack of form has hindered his chances. Unsold . The South African has failed to generate any interest among the buyers. Surprising, to say the least!

Jason Roy is next with a base price of Rs. 2 cr. Gujarat Titans bid at the base price for the English batter. Sold to Gujarat Titans For Rs. 2cr.

1:27 p.m.

Batters in Set 2

Robin Uthappa - base price Rs. 2cr. CSK bids at the base price straightaway, looking to retain the classy right handed batter. Sold to CSK for Rs. 2cr at the base price.

Shimron Hetmeyer is next with a base price of Rs. 1.50cr. Rajasthan Royals bid at the base price. DC comes in with Rs.1.60cr. Keen to retain the flamboyant West Indian batter, DC competes with RR. Bid has been raised to 4cr. This is getting interesting as RR and DC vie for the explosive batter. Bid has been raised to Rs.6.25cr by DC. After brief deliberations in both the camps, the bid rises to 8cr. RR outbids Delhi. Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 8.50cr.

Bidding starts with Manish Pandey at a base price of Rs. 1 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad start the bid at Rs. 1cr. Delhi jumps in with Rs.1.10 cr. DC goes head to head with Hyderabad. Lucknow raises the stakes with a bid of Rs. 3.2 cr. Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 4.60 cr.

12:54 p.m.

A list of the 10 marquee players and their new franchises:

Shikhar Dhawan - Rs. 8.25cr- sold to Punjab Kings

R. Ashwin - Rs. 5cr- sold to Rajasthan Royals

Pat Cummins - Rs. 7.25cr- sold to Kolkata Knight Riders

Kagiso Rabada - Rs. 9.25cr- sold to Punjab Kings

Trent Boult - Rs. 8cr- sold to Rajasthan Royals

Shreyas Iyer - Rs. 12.25cr- sold to Kolkata Knight Riders

Mohammed Shami - Rs. 6.25cr- sold to Gujarat Titans

Faf Du Plessis - Rs. 7cr- sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Quinton De Kock - Rs. 6.75cr- sold to Lucknow Supergiants

David Warner - Rs. 6.25 cr.- sold to Delhi Capitals

12:53 p.m.

David Warner is the last player from the marquee list with a base price of Rs. 2 crore. Delhi starts the bidding. CSK competes for the left-handed Australian, who seem to have fallen out of grace of his previous franchise, Hyderabad. Mumbai sees an opportunity and joins the bidding. Delhi holds on to their belief in the explosive batter. Sold to DC for Rs. 6.25 crore.

12:50 p.m.

Quinton De Kock with a base price for Rs. 2 crore. After a brief unbelievable silence, Lucknow starts the bid. CSK going toe-to-toe with Lucknow for the South African. CSK bows out. Lucknow at the forefrunt with Rs. 4.20 crore. MI jumps in, competing with Lucknow who seem desperate to clinch the batsmen. Bid at Rs. 5.25 crore by Lucknow. DC joins the bidding war for the left-handed batter. Sold to Lucknow for Rs.6.75 crore.

12:46 p.m.

Faf Du Plessis - Rs. 2 crore base price. CSK starts the bid. Delhi joins with Rs. 4 crore. Stiff competition between CSK and DC for the experienced South African batsmen. RCB bids at Rs. 6.50 crore. Delhi comes back with 6.75 crore. RCB bids for Rs. 7 crore. Sold to RCB .

12:43 p.m.

Mohammed Shami with a base price of Rs. 2 crore, sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 6.25 crore.

12:38 p.m.

Shreyas Iyer - one of the highly sought player by franchises is up for bid now at a base price of Rs. 2 crore. And immediately, a bidding war ensues between Lucknow giants and Delhi Capitals. And now KKR joins. The bid has already raised to Rs. 9.75 crore by KKR. Now Gujarat jumps in with a Rs. 10 crore bid. 11.25 crore by KKR. Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 12.25 crore

12:35 p.m.

Trent Boult starts with a base price of Rs. 2 crore. Amidst a stiff competition between MI and RR, Boult sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 8 crore.

Kagiso Rabada with a base price of 2 crore. A bidding war is ensuing between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans over the South African pacer. And now Punjab joins the bidding with 8.20 crore bid. Titans raise their bid to 9 crore. 9.25 crore bid by Punjab. Sold to Punjab Kings .

12:25 p.m.

Pat Cummins sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 7.25crore. His base price was 2 crore.

12:04 p.m.

Shikhar Dhawan goes to Punjab for Rs. 8.25 crore.

The auction begins with a thanks to the broadcasters, support staff and the players.

The first player to go under the hammer is Shikhar Dhawan. Starting with a base price of Rs. 2 crore. 2crore 20 lakh bid by Delhi. 2.40 crore by Rajasthan royals. Delhi-2.60 crore-Royals 2.80. Rs. 3crore Delhi. 3.20-royals. 3.40-Delhi. 360-royals. 380-delhi. 460 by delhi. 480 by royals. 5crore by delhi. Punjab 5.25 jumps in-5.75 punjab kings. 600 delhi. 6.25crore Punjab. Delhi 6.50- Punjab 6.75 crore- 7crore Delhi- 7.25 punjab. 7.50 delhi. 8.25 punjab. Sold to Punjab.

Ravichandran Ashwin with a base price of 2 crore. Delhi starts the bid. 220 for Royals. Delhi-2.40. ROyals-2.60. Delhi-2.80. Royals-3crore. Delhi 3.20. Royals-3.40. Delhi-3.60. Delhi-4crore. Royals-4.20. Delhi-4.80. Rajasthan-5.crore. Sold to Rajasthan.