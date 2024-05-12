GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IPL-17: CSK vs RR | Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Chennai Super Kings in crucial game

Dhruv Jurel was included in RR's playing IX, while CSK brought in Maheesh Theekshana in place of Mitchell Santner

Published - May 12, 2024 03:57 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson ahead of the IPL match between CSK and RR on May 12, 2024.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson ahead of the IPL match between CSK and RR on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: X/@IPL

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings in their crucial IPL match here on Sunday.

Dhruv Jurel was included in RR's playing IX, while CSK brought in Maheesh Theekshana in place of Mitchell Santner.

For fourth-placed CSK, it is important to win both their remaining matches as they have 12 points from as many games with a net run rate of 0.491.

The second-placed RR will look bounce back after two consecutive defeats. Rajasthan are second with 16 points in 11 matches.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

