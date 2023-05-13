HamberMenu
Sunrisers Hyderabad post 182/6 against LSG

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for the home side with 29-ball 47

May 13, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Twenty20 Championship cricket match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Twenty20 Championship cricket match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

 Hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a decent 182 for six against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League here on May 13.

Opting to bat, the Sunrisers batters failed to convert their starts.

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for the home side with 29-ball 47.

For Lucknow, spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers as he snapped two wickets while giving away 24 runs in his four overs.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 182 for 6 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 47; Krunal Pandya 2/24).

