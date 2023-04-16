HamberMenu
IPL 2023 | Royals win toss, elect to bowl against Gujarat Titans

New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult comes in place of West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder in the Royals side

April 16, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
RR Captain Sanju Samson and others try to catch GT Batsman Writhiman Saha during an IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday April 15, 2023.

RR Captain Sanju Samson and others try to catch GT Batsman Writhiman Saha during an IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday April 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on April 16.

New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult comes in place of West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder in the Royals side.

Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said he had to make a "forced change", bringing in Abhinav Manohar in place of middle-order batter Vijay Shankar. He did not specify the reason for the forced change.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

