MI vs PBKS | Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against PBKS

May 03, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Mohali

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl after winning the toss against Punjab Kings in the IPL, here on Wednesday.

Pacer Riley Meredith pulled out because of an injury as MI brought in Akash Madhwal in place of the Aussie in a three-member overseas lineup.

Punjab replaced Kagiso Rabada with Matthew Short in their playing XI.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal and Arshad Khan.