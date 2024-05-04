GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IPL-17 | Decision on Deepak Chahar will be taken by medical team, says Eric Simons

th Chahar ruled out and no clarity on Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, CSK coaching staff has had individual conversations with the bowling group.

May 04, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - DHARAMSHALA

Shayan Acharya
Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar.

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Chennai Super Kings’ bowling consultant Eric Simons said that a decision on Deepak Chahar’s availability for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season will be taken by the medical team soon.

“Deepak pulled up an injury in the last game and the decision on his availability for the rest of the season will be made by the medical staff. He hasn’t travelled to Dharamshala with us. That’s not really great news for us,” Simons said on Saturday.

“We would only concentrate on what’s coming up next. That’s one of the reasons we’ve made so many playoffs.”

With Chahar ruled out and no clarity on Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, CSK coaching staff has had individual conversations with the bowling group.

“Deepak won’t play. Mustafizur is gone. There’s got to be some changes. We’ve got to find a new way,” Simons added.

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.