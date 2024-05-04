GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17 | Mayank likely to miss rest of season: head coach Langer

Speaking on the eve of his side’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, Langer said Mayank suffered a muscle tear during his side’s last game against Mumbai Indians.

May 04, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Lucknow

Pranay Rajiv
Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Lucknow Super Giants’ young pace sensation Mayank Yadav is likely to miss the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, team head coach Justin Langer confirmed in Lucknow on May 5.

The right-arm quick, who had suffered a similar injury earlier in the season, failed to complete his four overs during the win over MI. “He [Mayank] just had a scan and got a small tear in a similar area to his last injury. It is very unfortunate. He had his rehabilitation and went into the [Mumbai Indians] game completely pain-free,” said Langer.

“We will be praying that he can play in the playoff. But I am a realist. It will probably be difficult for him to return for the back-end of the tournament.”

The 21-year-old Mayank had a storming start to the season as he garnered the cricket world’s attention for his blistering pace before he was struck down with injuries.

“In my experience, every young fast bowler, probably until they get to 25 or 26, is going to experience such different injuries,” added Langer.

