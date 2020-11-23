India’s tour of Australia | Siraj draws strength from Kohli

Skipper’s advice keeps India pacer afloat in time of tragedy

Away from family while grieving the loss of his father, India pacer Mohammed Siraj says skipper Virat Kohli’s advice to “be strong” has helped him stay afloat as he gears up for a gruelling series against Australia.

Experience

Kohli is no stranger to overcoming personal tragedy while carrying on with professional duties. In 2007, Kohli, then a teenager, lost his father in the middle of a Ranji Trophy match but he came back next day to score 97 for Delhi, showing his mental fortitude.

Siraj’s father Mohammed Ghouse, 53, died due to a lung ailment in Hyderabad last week and though BCCI offered him the option of returning home, Siraj decided to stay on national duty.

“Virat bhai said Miyaan tension maat le (don’t be tense) and be strong. Your dad wanted you to play for India. So, do that and don’t stress,” Siraj told bcci.tv on the sidelines of India’s training session here.

“The skipper told me, ‘If you can be strong in this situation, it will only help you’. Those were positive words from the Indian captain and it felt nice,” he said.

“It’s a huge loss for me as my father was the biggest support. He wanted me to shine for my country. All I want now is to fulfil his dreams,” he said.