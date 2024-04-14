GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17: MI vs CSK | Mumbai Indians win toss; elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians are unchanged while Chennai Super Kings brought in Pathirana in place of Theekshana.

April 14, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai Super Kings player M.S. Dhoni is seen during a practice session in Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings player M.S. Dhoni is seen during a practice session in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, in Mumbai on April 14.

This match remains to be one of the most greatest rivalries in the history of Indian Premier League.

MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya cited dew factor could be a deciding first. The playing XI for Mumbai remains unchanged.

  

Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad also said he would have bowled first. He added “We are coming back from a win and expects to continue that momentum”.

Chennai Super Kings brought in Matheesha Pathirana in place of Mahesh Theekshana.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.

Subs: Pathirana, Sindhi, Santner, Moeen, Rasheed

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal.

Subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Brewis, Dhir, Wadhera, Harvik

