Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020 | We didn’t see the spark in our youngsters to push them in, says Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni with Rajasthan Royals players Jos Buttler and Steve Smith after the IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi on October 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday said the youngsters in his squad did not show the spark needed to break into the playing XI at the expense of the veterans.

Three-time winners CSK, who have been criticised for continuing with their old warhorses, suffered their seventh defeat in the ongoing IPL, this time to Rajasthan Royals.

“You don’t want to chop and change. Insecurity is something you don’t want to prevail in the dressing room. Fair enough, this season we weren’t really there,” Dhoni said at the presentation ceremony after suffering the seven-wicket loss.

“Also the youngsters, we didn’t see the spark to push the guys. But what this result has done is give those youngsters a chance in the rest of the tournament.

“Maybe going forward we bring them in and they play without pressure.”

RR restricted CSK to a modest 125 for five after being invited to bowl and then overcame the target in 17.3 overs, thanks to a 98-run fourth wicket partnership between Jos Buttler (70) and skipper Steve Smith (26).

Dhoni said, “There was a bit for the fast bowlers and the reason I brought (Ravindra) Jadeja was to see how much it was stopping and it didn’t as much as the first innings. So I went with the fast bowlers. I don’t think the spinners got as much bite.

“It’s not always supposed to go your way. We have to see if the process was wrong. Result is a by-product of the process, but the fact still remains that if you’re focused on the process then the undue pressure of result doesn’t enter the dressing room.”

RR captain Smith was relieved to have secured a crucial win at an important stage of the tournament.

“The wicket was stopping, wasn’t easy for batting. Strange game but nice to be on the winning side.

“I thought we bowled pretty well in the powerplay and the spinners did a good job in the middle with their leggies and googlies and squeezing,” he said.

“Buttler’s innings took the pressure off me at the other end. It was a really good innings on a wicket that wasn’t the easiest,” Smith added.

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Comments
Related Articles

Indian Premier League 2020 | It feels good but it’s just a number: Dhoni

Indian Premier League 2020 | Missed Bhuvi: Murali

Indian Premier League 2020: CSK vs RR | Royals trounce Super Kings, rise above bottom-half logjam

IPL 2020 | Leg-spinner Pravin Dubey joins Delhi Capitals as Amit Mishra’s replacement

Indian Premier League 2020 | Was a bit angry and upset heading into the Super Over: Chris Gayle

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association ‘funds fraud’ case
Kings XI Punjab players celebrate a wicket during the IPL 2020 match against Kolkta Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2020.

IPL 2020 | After two morale-boosting wins, KXIP to face Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 | Shami was very clear on bowling six yorkers in Super Over: Kings XI Punjab captain Rahul

Indian Premier League 2020 | AB greatest of all time: Katich

Indian Premier League | A move that proved costly

IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR | Getting Warner out in Super Over was special, says Lockie Ferguson

Indian Premier League 2020, MI vs KXIP | Kings rule after incredible finish

IPL 2020 | IPL panel clears Narine’s action

Indian Premier League 2020 | Struggling Chennai, Rajasthan eye win to keep play-off hopes alive

Kolkata Knight Riders' Lockie Ferguson celebrates with captain Eoin Morgan after taking a wicket during the IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2020.

Indian Premier League 2020: SRH vs KKR | Ferguson delivers for KKR in Super Over

Indian Premier League 2020 | Dwayne Bravo could be out for a couple of weeks

Morning Digest: Study finds that 76% of rural Indians cannot afford a nutritious diet, Trump appeals to GOP base as polls slide, and more

Of Steve Waugh & his depiction of the alluring appeal of cricket in India

Indian Premier League 2020 | Step up, Morgan tells his lads

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2020 12:32:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league-2020-we-didnt-see-the-spark-in-our-youngsters-to-push-them-in-says-dhoni/article32896162.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY