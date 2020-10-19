Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020: CSK vs RR | Chennai opts to bat in Dhoni’s 200th IPL match

Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni and Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

In the CSK playing XI, Josh Hazlehood replaced the injured Dwayne Bravo and Piyush Chawla came in for Karn Sharma in a leg-spinner for leg-spinner change.

RR made one change, bringing in Ankit Rajpoot in place of Jaydev Unadkat, who was hit for three sixes at a crucial juncture in his team’s previous game.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (capt), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

