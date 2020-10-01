Cricket

Indian Premier League 2020 | KXIP opt to bowl after winning toss against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan. File.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians here on Thursday.

Kings XI Punjab included Krishnappa Gowtham in place of Murugan Ashwin, while Mumbai Indians remained unchanged.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

Oct 1, 2020

