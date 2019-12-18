Live | India vs West Indies 2nd ODI scorecard

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam and chose to field.

Two changes for West Indies. Sunil Ambris and Hayden Walsh Jr are replaced by Evin Lewis and Khary Piere. India bring in Shardul Thakur for Shivam Dube.

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard(c), Shai Hope(wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre

The West Indians are on a high after the resounding win over India in the first ODI at Chepauk. Captain Kieron Pollard has reasons to hope for a repeat show but would be conscious that the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be in the mood to to settle scores when the two teams clash in the second ODI of the three-match series at Dr. YSR-ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday.

The West Indians would be wary of Kohli, who stands out as an exceptional leader, invariably leading from the front especially when the chips are down. His teammates too will back him with the desired improvement in all departments of the game to keep the series alive.

It is undeniable that India’s fortunes revolve around the form of the top three — openers Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul and Kohli at No.3.

I pace my innings according to the situation: Shai Hope

Shai Hope, one of the centurions along with Shimron Hetmyer in the first ODI for West Indies in Chennai, says his role is to hold one end up and step up the pace of the game whenever the team requires.

