Bowling in ODIs a bigger challenge: Deepak Chahar

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar says that bowling with a white ball is always a bigger challenge irrespective of whether bowling first or second in any condition.

“Definitely, we should have defended the total in Chennai. It was a par score. We didn’t bowl well there and fielded badly too,” he told the media here on Tuesday.

“But, again, it is not that we will not be able to defend such totals in the coming games. No doubt, they (West Indians) are big-hitters and the mistimed strokes should be taken with improved fielding performance,” he said.

Chahar says it is far more tougher to bowl in a ODI compared to a T20 as he has to mix economy and wicket-taking ability as per the team’s requirements.

“I have put in lot of efforts after missing out cricket for long because of injury.

“Sacrificed pace for swing and accuracy and hopefully looking to play as much cricket as possible in the run-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

“It has been a good journey so far and hope it will continue to be good by staying fit and keep improving,” he said.

Chahar says any bowling unit’s performance depends on the kind of wickets on the given day rather than on the size of the ground.

“We should be able to defend any total, though given the choice I would prefer to bowl first,” he said. “As a bowling unit we need to win the matches for India,” he concluded.