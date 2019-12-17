I pace my innings according to the situation: Shai Hope

Shai Hope, one of the centurions along with Shimron Hetmyer in the first ODI for West Indies in Chennai, says his role is to hold one end up and step up the pace of the game whenever the team requires.

The in-form top-order batsman, who is the third highest run-getter in ODIs in 2019 behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, says he is happy to contribute to the team’s success. “Hopefully, I will score a few more runs to got to the top of the table at the end of this year,” he said.

“We are here to win the series against India, IPL auction is secondary though it is at the back of the mind. I am sure some of the guys are looking forward for the IPL auction,” he said.

“It is not necessary that for me also to step up the pace when someone like Hetmyer is going great guns. I have to read the situation, adapt to the given conditions, ensure that the opposition doesn’t make any inroads,” he said on his contrasting style of batting compared to the free-stroking batsman.

“I am pacing my innings according to the team’s requirements, my role is to stay at the wicket make sure we don’t lose too many wickets, if the team wants me to step up, I can do that, he said.

On double responsibility of being a wicketkeeper and batsman, Hope feels it is a tough job, takes a lot on the body. “Just need remind myself the job on hand and remind about the entire Caribbean Islands supports us, motivate myself and if I need to keep 100 overs and bat I will do that,” he said.

The pitch looks better for batting coming on a bit more, going to be easier for scoring, bowlers have a more difficult job on this surface, Hope concluded.