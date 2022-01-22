India vs SA, 3rd ODI | India plays for pride with the series lost

Visitors may experiment with playing XI for final ODI

The Indian team’s strategy is expected to undergo paradigm shift as it faces a possibility of a clean sweep against South Africa in the third ODI, here on Sunday.

In two matches, India has been only able to pick up seven wickets —four in the first game when Proteas batted first and only three in the second.

R. Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the two senior-most bowlers looked far from threatening

With the two players having flopped completely, it needs to be seen whether to try out Jayant Yadav and Deepak Chahar in the next game.

More pace, bounce

At Newlands, there will be more pace and bounce on the track and the Indian team that has been perennially struggling would want to avoid the ignominy of a 0-3 loss.

We are playing an ODI series after a long time and we are just getting used to that: Pant

For skipper Rahul, the whole tour, save his match-winning hundred in the first Test, has been a nightmare. Although he is being seen as a long-term future leader, there hasn't been any spark whatsoever in his leadership.

There hasn't been any tactical improvisations in the two games so far.

Lack of enrgy

Virat Kohli may have scored 51 in the first game but what is visible is his lack of energy on the field.

Rahul would do well to imbibe some of it from his former captain.

The two Iyers —Shreyas in batting and Venkatesh as an all-rounder haven’t yet set the stage on fire

In all, massive improvement required in order to be competitive.

South Africa fined

South Africa hase been fined 20% of the match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second ODI at Parl, the ICC said on Saturday.

The teams (from): India: K.L. Rahul (Capt.), Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, R. Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Jayant Yadav and Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Capt.), Keshav Maharaj (Vice-capt.) Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, and Kyle Verreynne.

Match starts at 2 p.m. IST.