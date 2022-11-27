  1. EPaper
Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI | Play resumes as match reduced to 29 overs a side

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson invited India to bat after winning the toss.

November 27, 2022 08:37 am | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Hamilton

PTI
Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill during the second one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on November 27, 2022.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill during the second one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on November 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Play resumed in the second ODI between India and New Zealand but the match has been reduced to 29-overs-a-side after a four-hour rain delay, here on Sunday.

The match was stopped when India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs.

As per the changed conditions, there would be just a 10-minute break between the two innings and no drinks break will be taken.

India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs against New Zealand when rain stopped play in the second One-Day International at Seddon Park here on Sunday.

Shubhman Gill was batting on 19 and giving him company was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (2) when skies opened up.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson invited India to bat after winning the toss.

Trailing the three-match series 0-1, it’s a must-win game for India. 

India have left out Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur to include Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar in the playing XI.

New Zealand have replaced Adam Milne with Michael Bracewell.

The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after winning the Auckland game by seven wickets.

Teams

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

