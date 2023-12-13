HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India retain Asia Cup squad as Uday Saharan set to lead in U-19 World Cup

The BCCI has also picked Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai and Mohammad Amaan on standby for the tri-series

December 13, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

Uday Saharan will be leading India in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa next year, as the same side from the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup has been retained for the global showpiece beginning on January 19.

The 19-year-old Punjab lad would also be leading the side during a tri-series in South Africa, also involving England, from December 29, with Saumy Kumar Pandey being his deputy.

The BCCI has also picked Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai and Mohammad Amaan on standby for the tri-series.

"Post the tri-series, the India U-19 team will begin preparations for the much-anticipated U-19 World Cup," said BCCI in a statement.

The five-time defending champions begin their campaign against Bangladesh in group A on January 20 in Bloemfontein.

Ireland and the USA are the other two teams in the group A.

India squad for tri-series and U19 World Cup: Uday Saharan (c), Saumy Kumar Pandey (vc), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari.

Stand-by: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai and Mohammad Amaan.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.