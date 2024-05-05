GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

India, Australia placed in Group A for Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh

With all their group matches scheduled to be played at Sylhet, India will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 and face off against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6

May 05, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - Dubai

PTI

India were on May 5 placed in Group A alongside defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in Bangladesh from October 3-20 this year.

With all their group matches scheduled to be played at Sylhet, India will open their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 and face off against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6 as the ICC announced the schedule for the ninth edition of the Women's T20 WC.

India's next assignment will be against yet-to-be-identified Qualifier 1 team on October 9 while their clash against six-time world champions Australia will be on October 13.

"Each side will play four group matches at the tournament, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the cut-throat semi-finals on 17 and 18 October ahead of the Final in Dhaka on 20 October," the ICC posted on its website.

"In total, there will be 23 matches played across 19 days in Dhaka and Sylhet, with reserve days in place for both semi-finals and the final should they be required," the ICC added.

Hosts Bangladesh are placed in Group B along with South Africa, England, West Indies and Qualifier 2.

The two teams will enter the main tournament after the Qualifying event identifies the two finalists later today.

Ireland, UAE, Sri Lanka and Scotland are in the fray.

Ireland will take on Scotland in the first semifinal while UAE will face Sri Lanka in the second. Both the games will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

Related Topics

Twenty20 World Cup / cricket / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.