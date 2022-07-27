Cricket

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI | India wins toss, opts to bat first against West Indies

File picture India’s captain Shikhar Dhawan during the 2nd ODI against West Indies

File picture India’s captain Shikhar Dhawan during the 2nd ODI against West Indies | Photo Credit: AP

India won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the third one-day international at Queen’s Park Oval on Wednesday.

India is looking to sweep the three-match series after winning the first ODI by three runs and the second by two wickets.

The West Indies made three changes with all-rounder Jason Holder playing in the series for the first time after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bowler Prasidh Krishna replaced Avesh Khan in India's only change from the second ODI.

Lineups

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Keace Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
cricket
sport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2022 7:22:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ind-vs-wi-3rd-odi-india-wins-toss-opts-to-bat-first-against-west-indies/article65690134.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY