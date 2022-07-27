Ind vs WI 3rd ODI | India wins toss, opts to bat first against West Indies
India has won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the third one-day international at Queen’s Park Oval
India won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the third one-day international at Queen’s Park Oval on Wednesday.
India is looking to sweep the three-match series after winning the first ODI by three runs and the second by two wickets.
The West Indies made three changes with all-rounder Jason Holder playing in the series for the first time after testing positive for COVID-19.
Bowler Prasidh Krishna replaced Avesh Khan in India's only change from the second ODI.
Lineups
West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Keace Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales.
India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.