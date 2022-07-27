Ind vs WI 3rd ODI | India wins toss, opts to bat first against West Indies

AP July 27, 2022 19:18 IST

India has won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the third one-day international at Queen’s Park Oval

File picture India’s captain Shikhar Dhawan during the 2nd ODI against West Indies | Photo Credit: AP

India won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the third one-day international at Queen’s Park Oval on Wednesday. India is looking to sweep the three-match series after winning the first ODI by three runs and the second by two wickets. A look at our Playing XI for the final ODI.



One change for #TeamIndia. Prasidh Krishna comes in for Avesh Khan.



Ravindra Jadeja was not available for selection for the 3rd ODI since he is still not 100 percent fit.The medical team will continue to monitor his progress.#WIvINDpic.twitter.com/4bkh524SBu — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2022 The West Indies made three changes with all-rounder Jason Holder playing in the series for the first time after testing positive for COVID-19. Bowler Prasidh Krishna replaced Avesh Khan in India's only change from the second ODI. Lineups West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Keace Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales. India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.



