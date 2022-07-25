India beat WI by 2 wickets in 2nd ODI to clinch three-match series

Shardul Thakur picked most wickets, returning with figures of three for 54 in 7 overs

India’s Axar Patel is embraced by teammate India’s Mohammed Siraj after hitting a six to win the second ODI cricket match against West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

India defeated West Indies by two wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here.

Opting to bat, Shai Hope smashed a delightful century, while Nicholas Pooran hit a half-century to power West Indies to 311 for six on Sunday.

Opening the batting, Hope remained unbeaten on 115 off 135 balls, while Pooran scored 74 off 77 balls.

For India, Shardul Thakur picked most wickets, returning with figures of three for 54 in 7 overs.

Chasing, Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) struck fine half-centuries, but it was Axar Patel's unbeaten 35-ball 64 that ultimately made the difference as India scampered home with two balls to spare.

Alzarri Joseph (2/46) and Kyle Mayers (2/48) scalped two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Brief Scores:West Indies: 311 for 6 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 114, Nicholas Pooran 74; Shardul Thakur 3/54).

India: 312 for eight in 49.4 overs (Axar Patel 64 not out, Shreyas Iyer 63, Sanju Samson 54; Alzarri Joseph 2/46, Kyle Mayers 2/48).