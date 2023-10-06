HamberMenu
Shubman Gill down with fever, doubtful for India’s opener against Australia

Ishan Kishan could be in line to open in case Gill is ruled out

October 06, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - Chennai

PTI
Shubman Gill. File

Shubman Gill. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian team's worries ahead of its opening World Cup game against Australia has been compounded by in-form Shubman Gill's health issues and the batter is a doubtful starter for Sunday's match.

Ishan Kishan could be in line to open in case Gill is ruled out.

Gill, India's most prolific batter in ODIs in recent times, is reportedly down with high fever and will be tested for dengue on Friday before a final call is taken on the matter.

"Shubhman has had high fever since landing in Chennai. His tests are being done. He will have tests on Friday and a call will be taken on his participation in opening game," a BCCI source privy to team developments told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in that case, he could well miss a couple of games.

Physical recovery of dengue patients vary and it normally takes around 7-10 days to be up and match ready.

"Let's not jump the gun. If it's normal viral fever, he could play on antibiotics but it's completely the medical team's call," the source said.

