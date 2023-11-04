HamberMenu
Pak vs NZ | Pakistan wins toss, opts to field against New Zealand

Fit-again Kane Williamson returns to captaincy duties for New Zealand

November 04, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Pakistan’s Babar Azam at the toss before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and New Zealand, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on November 4, 2023

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Pakistan’s Babar Azam at the toss before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and New Zealand, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on November 4, 2023 | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in a World Cup match here on Saturday.

Pakistan made one change, bringing Hasan Ali in place of Usama Mir.

New Zealand made three changes with fit-again Kane Williamson returning to captaincy duties. He replaced Will Young while Ish Sodhi came in for Matt Henry, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

The other change in New Zealand's playing eleven is Mark Chapman, who replaced Jimmy Neesham.

Teams

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

