Pak vs NZ | Pakistan wins toss, opts to field against New Zealand

November 04, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - Bengaluru

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in a World Cup match here on Saturday.

Pakistan made one change, bringing Hasan Ali in place of Usama Mir.

New Zealand made three changes with fit-again Kane Williamson returning to captaincy duties. He replaced Will Young while Ish Sodhi came in for Matt Henry, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

The other change in New Zealand's playing eleven is Mark Chapman, who replaced Jimmy Neesham.

Teams

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.