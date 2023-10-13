HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Cup 2023 | Incredibly tough challenge to win in India, but we've got the players, says Chris Woakes

India and England will face each other at Lucknow on October 29.

October 13, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
England’s Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes are seen during an ICC Cricket World Cup match. FIle

England’s Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes are seen during an ICC Cricket World Cup match. FIle | Photo Credit: Reuters

While admitting the toughness of the task, all-rounder Chris Woakes said England are capable of delivering a knockout blow on India in the on-going World Cup.

India started their campaign in the quadrennial big bash with two wins over Australia and Afghanistan, while champions England lost to New Zealand before regrouping to wallop Bangladesh.

ALSO READ
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 | Full squad list of all 10 participating teams

"It's an incredibly tough challenge to win in India. I think the sub-continental teams will feel more at home with the conditions," Woakes was quoted as saying.

However, Woakes, who was part of England’s World Cup winning squad in 2019, said they have the wherewithal to pin India to the mat.

India and England will face each other on October 29 at Lucknow.

"That makes it extremely hard for us to knock them off their perch. But we've got the squad and the players to be able to compete.

"People have looked at us for a while and we've had a little bit of a target on our back as a white-ball team, around the world,” said Woakes.

ALSO READ
2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India | Full schedule, venues, time, teams and where to stream

The Warwickshire player said England will have to tame expectations on them to do well in the tournament.

"It's a tough competition to win isn't it? Especially here. But we'll give it a good crack. We're taking it each game as it comes.

"Naturally, people have got expectations of us and we've certainly got our own expectations of ourselves," he added.

In their next assignment, England will lock horns with Afghanistan at New Delhi on Sunday.

Woakes said he wanted to improve his bowling performance.

"I certainly feel that I would've liked to have bowled a little bit better. But these are long competitions and you don't want to peak too soon.

"I have built into tournaments in the past and into series, which I suppose holds me in good stead. But you contribute every time you go out in the field. So, I'll be working hard in practice to try and make sure that I'm on the money," said Woakes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.