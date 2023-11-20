In Pictures | Defining moments of the Cricket World Cup 2023

November 20, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

As the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup has drawn to its close, following Australia’s six-wicket win over India, The Hindu look back at some of the top moments that defined the tournament in India.

Rachin Ravindra scored a quick-fire century and picked up a wicket as New Zealand thrashed England by 9 wickets in the opening match of the World Cup. The Indian-origin player would turn out to be a revelation for the team as scored three centuries and two 50s

Netherlands bowler Logan van Beek celebrates after dismissing South African David Miller during the match at the HPCA Ground in Dharamshala on October 17, 2023. The Dutch stunned the mighty Proteas to win the game by 38 runs.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed celebrate the team’s win over Sri Lanka on October 10. Pakistan chased down Sri Lanka’s total of 344 runs to record the highest-successful run chase in World Cup history.

Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mark Wood during the match against England on October 15, 2023. The minnows proved to be a handful this year as they beat reigning champions England, as well as Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The side gave the Aussies a minor scare too, and finished above England in the table.

Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Mathews was controversially adjudged ‘Timed Out’ against Bangladesh on November 6, 2023, for taking more than two minutes to take the crease.

South Africa set the record for the highest total in a World Cup match by scoring 428 against Sri Lanka on October 7, 2023. Here, Aiden Markram acknowledges the crowd after reaching his century in just 49 balls.

Australia’s Glen Maxwell dragged his team from the brink with a whirlwind double ton against Afghanistan on November 7, 2023. The Aussie broke multiple records, including the highest individual score ever in a World Cup match.

India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates Kane Williamson’s wicket during the semifinal against New Zealand on November 15. Shami’s 7-wicket-haul is the best by an Indian, and he also ended the tournament as the highest wicket taker (23 wickets).

Virat Kohli walks back to pavilion after scoring his 50th ODI hundred, breaking the world record held by Sachin Tendulkar. Kohil also broke Tendulkar’s record of most runs in a single World Cup, and he was adjudged the player of the tournament.

The most defining moment in the India vs Australia finals is this catch of Travis Head to remove captain Rohit Sharma who was scoring at a brisk pace. This catch brought Australia back in the game and the bowlers restricted India to 241. This catch was compared to the one taken by Kapil Dev to dismiss Viv Richards in the 1983 finals.

Travis Head not only took a brilliant catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma but also held Australian innings by scoring a brilliant 137. Austrlaia were in a spot of bother at 47 for 3 in the finals in Ahmedabad.