Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG | K.L. Rahul hopes to make happier memories at Lucknow

October 28, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Lucknow

Returning to the Ekana Stadium, K.L. Rahul must have felt a gamut of emotions sweeping through him. Leading Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on May 1, this year, the batter suffered an injury, a torn tendon in his right leg while fielding.

Subsequently he underwent surgery in England, took a break to recuperate before winging his way back to the Indian squad. On Sunday, he will step onto this turf, hoping to exorcise the ghosts of the past.

K.L. Rahul would hope to exorcise ghosts of the past when he takes the field against England in Lucknow.



“The last memory of this ground is about me falling down and injuring myself. Hopefully I can put that aside and make some better and happier memories,” Rahul told the media here on Saturday.

Dangerous team

Speaking about England, Sunday’s opponent in the World Cup, Rahul said: “It is important that we keep doing what we have been doing and focus on our strengths. England is the defending champion. They may not have had a few results going their way but they are still a very dangerous team.”

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have scored a bulk of India’s runs and Rahul reacted: “It is a good thing when your senior players are in form. That is what you expect from Rohit and Virat. Whoever has got the opportunity, they too have contributed and every player has a different role.”

Rahul spoke about working on the mental aspects besides enhancing his wicketkeeping skills. “Outside noise did affect me and I worked at addressing it. I have got a lot more thick-skinned.

“The medical team at the NCA felt that with the kind of injury I had, the difficult part would be wicketkeeping. So I worked harder on my fitness and wicketkeeping,” Rahul said and added that the Indian team is better prepared for this World Cup.