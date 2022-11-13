ICC Twenty20 World Cup final | England elects to bowl against Pakistan

AFP November 13, 2022 13:19 IST

AFP November 13, 2022 13:19 IST

If the match starts but cannot be finished, it will resume on Monday from where it was halted.

Pakistan supporters wave national flags ahead of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 final cricket against England in Melbourne on November 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

If the match starts but cannot be finished, it will resume on Monday from where it was halted.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup final at an overcast Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13, 2022. Rain was widely forecast but had yet to arrive with a minimum of 10 overs per side needed to constitute a game, compared to five during the group stages. An exciting finale awaits at the MCG 🏟️ 👀



Follow all the action from the #PAKvENG clash on our official #T20WorldCup app 📲



Download now ➡️ https://t.co/0GfUU96a6qpic.twitter.com/nnFgtpyqOZ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 13, 2022 If the match starts but cannot be finished, it will resume on Monday from where it was halted. Follow the live updates between England vs Pakistan in Melbourne England, the 50-over World Cup champions who are looking to add to their sole T20 crown in 2010, named an unchanged side with batsman Dawid Malan and pace bowler Mark Wood still not fit, meaning Phil Salt and Chris Jordan retain their places. Toss news from the MCG 🏟



England have won the toss and opted to bowl in the #T20WorldCupFinal against Pakistan 🏏#PAKvENG | 📝: https://t.co/jOrORwR5v9pic.twitter.com/Ls8KWskVtB — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 13, 2022 Pakistan are also searching for a second T20 title after winning the tournament in 2009 and, like England, named an unchanged side. The squad England: Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA) TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)



Our code of editorial values