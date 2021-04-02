ICC retains ‘Umpire’s Call’

The ICC introduced three minor changes to the DRS and third umpire protocols.

The contentious ‘Umpire’s Call’ will continue to be a part of the Decision Review System, the International Cricket Council ruled on Thursday, but introduced a few changes to the current DRS protocols.

As per the existing rule, 50% of the ball should be hitting at least one of the three stumps for the batsman to be adjudged LBW on review in case an umpire’s not out call has been challenged.

“The Cricket Committee had an excellent discussion around Umpire’s Call and analysed its use extensively,” ICC’s Cricket Committee head Anil Kumble said in statement issued by the governing body after the end of its board meetings on Wednesday.

“The principle underpinning DRS was to correct clear errors in the game whilst ensuring the role of the umpire as the decision-maker on the field of play was preserved...Umpire’s Call allows that to happen, which is why it is important it remains,” he added.

Three minor changes

The ICC introduced three minor changes to the DRS and third umpire protocols:

“For LBW reviews, the height margin of the Wicket Zone will be lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire’s Call margin around the stumps for both height and width.

“A player will also be able to ask the umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball before deciding to review an LBW decision.

“The third umpire will check a replay of any short run that has been called and correct any error prior to the next ball being bowled.”

COVID-19 regulations will continue to be followed and the ICC also decided to allow seven additional players or support staff to accompany squads for its senior events. India can now travel with a 30-strong squad for the WTC final.