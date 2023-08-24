HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IBSA World Games 2023: Indian women's visually challenged cricket team enters final

India won the meeting by eight wickets, kicking off its campaign in style.

August 24, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Birmingham

PTI
India’s Gangavva Neelappa Harijan celebrates with her teammates during the women’s cricket at the IBSA World Games in Birmingham, Britain August 21, 2023.

India’s Gangavva Neelappa Harijan celebrates with her teammates during the women’s cricket at the IBSA World Games in Birmingham, Britain August 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Indian women's visually challenged cricket team created history by becoming the first team to reach the final of the International Blind Sports Federation World Games 2023 here.

Visually challenged cricket at the IBSA World Games debuted last week. The Indian women's team played its opening game on August 20 against Australia.

India won the meeting by eight wickets, kicking off its campaign in style. They restricted Australia to 59/6 and chased the target down quite easily.

In the next game versus England, India went ballistic and scored 268/2 in 20 overs, with Gangavva H. striking a 60-ball 117, as the English lost the contest by 185 runs.

The third fixture on Wednesday saw India pummel Australia by 163 runs, continuing their dominance.

The Indians will battle it out in the title showdown on Saturday. Before the final, the Women in Blue play their final league tie versus England on Thursday.

As for the men, India play the semi-finals on Friday.

Related Topics

cricket / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.